Incheon International Airport Corp. said Thursday it has begun commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul, or MRO, operations after completing Korea’s first passenger-to-freighter conversion facility late last year.

The first Boeing 777 arrived at the IKCS-operated facility in May for a roughly 180-day conversion. The project is about 40 percent complete, with delivery scheduled for October.

Work has entered one of its most technically demanding stages: installing the main-deck cargo door. The process requires precision cutting of the fuselage and structural frame, followed by reinforcement to restore the aircraft’s structural integrity.

Korean suppliers are playing a significant role. Aerospace manufacturer AST, based in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, is producing the cargo door and reinforcement structures after obtaining Parts Manufacturer Approval. About 40 local partners in the province are supplying more than 4,000 components.

Incheon-based Hyesung Soleno has also localized the aircraft maintenance platform used in the project. The system is valued at about 1.8 billion won ($1.27 million), and the airport operator sees potential for overseas sales.

Incheon Airport said the project represents a major step toward becoming an Asia-Pacific aircraft MRO hub. It aims to move beyond conventional maintenance into higher-value conversion work while helping Korean parts and equipment suppliers enter global aviation supply chains.

“We will continue developing the aviation complex to bring aircraft maintenance demand back to Korea and establish Incheon as a global MRO hub, contributing to the country’s future growth,” acting President Kim Beom-ho said.