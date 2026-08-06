A Japanese woman in her 20s died in an apparent suicide during a social media livestream, police said Thursday.

According to the Yongsan Police Station, the incident occurred Wednesday while she was livestreaming from her residence in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

Police were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report from one of the woman's acquaintances and found her dead at around 5:33 a.m.

The woman was a social media influencer based in South Korea who had about 80,000 followers on TikTok. During the livestream, numerous posts on TikTok and X urged authorities to intervene and help her.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.