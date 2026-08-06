Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will launch its new Galaxy Z foldable smartphone lineup in South Korea later this week, introducing the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

The new devices will debut on Friday after preorders reached a record 1.44 million units, the highest-ever figure for a Galaxy smartphone series, the South Korean tech giant said.

Samsung Electronics said customers in their teens, 20s and 30s accounted for half of all preorders, while the number of female customers more than doubled from the previous Galaxy foldable lineup.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8, featuring Samsung's new foldable form factor, accounted for about 70 percent of all preorders.

Powered by Alphabet Inc.'s Gemini artificial intelligence, the new lineup is designed to cater to different user needs and lifestyles, while delivering more personalized AI features and experiences.

Following its debut in South Korea, the new Galaxy Z lineup will be rolled out in more than 100 countries, including the United States, Britain, India and Japan. (Yonhap)