This image, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday, shows a company official receiving awards at the Future of Memory and Storage 2026 conference held in California. (Yonhap)
This image, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday, shows a company official receiving awards at the Future of Memory and Storage 2026 conference held in California. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it has won two awards at an annual international semiconductor conference in recognition of its next-generation memory technologies.

The South Korean tech giant received the 3D & NAND Innovation Award for its V10 BV-NAND technology and the Next-Gen Memory Award for its LPDDR5X-PIM technology at the Future of Memory and Storage 2026 conference held in California.

V10 BV-NAND is Samsung's next-generation V-NAND technology featuring an ultra-high-layer architecture with more than 400 layers.

It employs bonding vertical technology, which vertically bonds wafers, along with a three-stack structure that connects V-NAND cells across three layers, increasing storage capacity while reducing power consumption and heat generation.

LPDDR5X-PIM is the world's first low-power DRAM product to integrate processing-in-memory technology into LPDDR5X memory.

By enabling data processing directly within the memory, it minimizes data movement, improving both performance and power efficiency.

The technology is expected to play a key role in AI accelerators and high-performance computing systems, the company said. (Yonhap)