Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it has won two awards at an annual international semiconductor conference in recognition of its next-generation memory technologies.

The South Korean tech giant received the 3D & NAND Innovation Award for its V10 BV-NAND technology and the Next-Gen Memory Award for its LPDDR5X-PIM technology at the Future of Memory and Storage 2026 conference held in California.

V10 BV-NAND is Samsung's next-generation V-NAND technology featuring an ultra-high-layer architecture with more than 400 layers.

It employs bonding vertical technology, which vertically bonds wafers, along with a three-stack structure that connects V-NAND cells across three layers, increasing storage capacity while reducing power consumption and heat generation.

LPDDR5X-PIM is the world's first low-power DRAM product to integrate processing-in-memory technology into LPDDR5X memory.

By enabling data processing directly within the memory, it minimizes data movement, improving both performance and power efficiency.

The technology is expected to play a key role in AI accelerators and high-performance computing systems, the company said. (Yonhap)