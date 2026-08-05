Average daily transactions in 16 single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds fell below 1 trillion won ($701 million) on Wednesday, data showed, after authorities took steps to curb the investment products blamed for recent market volatility.

The daily turnover of the 16 leveraged ETFs stood at 919.8 billion won, according to the Korea Exchange and Yonhap Infomax, the financial data unit of Yonhap News Agency.

It was the first time since May 27, when the 16 leveraged ETFs were listed, that their daily turnover fell below 1 trillion won.

Last Friday, financial authorities raised the minimum cash deposit for single-stock leveraged ETF investments.

The daily turnover of the 16 leveraged ETFs plunged to 3.1 trillion won last Friday, compared with 12.4 trillion won a day earlier.

Their average daily transactions declined to 1.3 trillion won on Monday and 1.2 trillion won on Tuesday, according to the data. (Yonhap)