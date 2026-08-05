The government will consider establishing an agency dedicated exclusively to youth policies as part of efforts to focus more on measures that resonate directly with younger generations, officials said Wednesday.

The office for government policy coordination reported the plan during a policy briefing to President Lee Jae Myung, alongside initiatives to create a committee and a ministerial meeting aimed at coordinating and discussing youth policies, officials said.

The plan came after Lee stressed the need for an organization dedicated specifically to youth policy.

The government will also consider establishing a research institute specializing in youth policy, while strengthening platforms for youth policy, introducing an index to measure the actual impact of policies on recipients, and expanding communication with young people.

Other policies planned over the next year include providing active support for the envisioned establishment of the serious crimes investigation agency and the public prosecution service, two new organizations set to be launched in October under a sweeping law enforcement reform centered on ridding prosecutors of independent investigative powers. (Yonhap)