Netflix’s latest Korean romance finds sweetness in a deliberately provocative title

Netflix Korea’s upcoming romantic comedy “Our Sticky Love,” starring Jung Hae-in and Ahn Ha-young, takes its title from a Korean idiom that resists a simple English translation.

The original Korean title, “Ireon Yeot-gateun Sarang,” translates literally to “This Love Is Like Yeot.” While “yeot” denotes a traditional, sticky Korean confection, it simultaneously serves as a slang term roughly equivalent to "F---ed up."

For Jung, who returns to Netflix after his critically acclaimed turn in the “D.P.” franchise, the title proved to be an early point of attraction.

“When I first heard the title, I thought it was quite bold. But ‘yeot’ is a traditional Korean candy and I interpreted it as a love that is like this candy. I thought the project had a sweet and sticky charm, much like yeot,” Jung said during a Seoul press conference Wednesday.

Beyond the unusual title, the actor said he was drawn to the show's dynamic genre blending.

“It starts out as a romantic comedy, then develops into a melodrama as the story unfolds. With elements of thriller and noir added to the mix, and eventually action as well, I found it appealing because it’s such a multifaceted project,” he added.

Matching his enthusiasm, co-star Ahn Ha-young — previously featured in “Doona!” and “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” — noted that the audacious title sparked her curiosity.

“It’s a striking title, and I was curious about what kind of story would use such an expression,” Ahn said. “I became deeply immersed in the dialogue and characters to the point where they felt alive. As I followed the story and saw how the expression ‘yeot’ was being interpreted, I naturally found myself taking on the character’s emotions from the very day I received the script.”

Ahn plays amnesiac prosecutor Ko Eun-sae, while Jung is cast as Jang Tae-ha, a boxing coach who adamantly claims to be her boyfriend. Thrown into an unexpected life together, the pair develops a growing connection as they discover the secrets surrounding their shared past.

This central friction served as the primary creative anchor for director Kim Jang-han, who viewed the idiom as a critical narrative device.

“The expression ‘yeot-like’ can make a strong impression, but yeot is a sweet and sticky traditional Korean confection. I thought it was the perfect metaphor for the love and connection between the two characters,” Kim stated. “Yeot can take on different flavors and forms depending on the ingredients used, and in that sense, it resembles our project.”

Meanwhile, Jung hailed his character, Jang, as the most devoted romantic partner he has portrayed in his filmography to date.

“I thought it was admirable to see how he always does his best to protect the person he loves, regardless of the circumstances,” said Jung.

Highlighting the character's flaws, Jung expanded on Jang's complete lack of romantic experience.

“He’s never been in a relationship before, so he can be a little awkward and clumsy, especially when he’s around the woman he likes. I actually found that side of him quite charming.”

Framing the narrative through psychological dynamics, Ahn emphasized that the emotional weight of the series hinged on the contrasting attachment styles of the protagonists.

“It’s a story about an anxious girlfriend and a secure boyfriend,” she said. “Eun-sae is a character who has no choice but to feel anxious, but thanks to Tae-ha, a secure boyfriend who steadfastly, consistently and continuously gives her love, she comes to experience what true love feels like.”

Ultimately, Jung hopes the heart of the narrative extends far past the screen to reach global audiences.

“It’s filled with so many things that I wish the world had more of. And that thing is romance,” he said.

All 12 episodes of “Our Sticky Love” will be released globally on Netflix on Friday.