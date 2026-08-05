South Korean beauty tech firm APR said Wednesday that both sales and profit more than doubled to quarterly records, with overseas sales now accounting for over 90 percent of revenue.

Consolidated revenue in the April-June period rose 134.2 percent to 767.5 billion won ($540 million) from a year earlier, while operating profit climbed 134.5 percent to 190.6 billion won, both record highs, lifting operating margin to 24.8 percent.

The company also notched its best six-month stretch, with first-half revenue of 1.36 trillion won, just short of 2025's full-year revenue of 1.53 trillion won.

Leading the growth was its main business line, the cosmetics segment, which generated a 185.5 percent on-year increase to 648.3 billion won, backed by continued strength in bestselling product lines and an expanding lineup of new releases.

Overseas revenue climbed 178 percent on-year to more than 700 billion won, or 92 percent of the total, the highest share yet. North America made up 49 percent of revenue and Europe 19 percent, with the two combined rising to 68 percent, up from 40 percent a year earlier.

North America alone brought in 376.3 billion won in revenue. APR expanded its retail footprint through Target and Walmart on top of continued online growth, and said it plans to add Costco in the second half.

Europe revenue climbed 380 percent on-year to 145.1 billion won, following expanded distribution through Amazon and TikTok Shop across the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Asia grew 14.5 percent to 121.1 billion won on steady demand, while other regions climbed 325 percent to 61.7 billion won.

"Our global business is now on a stable growth path, as the growth foundation we built in North America spreads fast into new markets like Europe," an APR official said.

APR is also pushing into new businesses in energy-based device medical equipment and skin boosters.

The company said it has completed licensing for its EBD products and expects to begin sales by the end of the year. It has also secured the certification and export approval needed to launch overseas skin booster sales in the third quarter.

The company raised its full-year targets, lifting its revenue goal to 3 trillion won from 2 trillion won set at the start of the year.