President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula amid upheaval in the international order, noting that the move also helps support the national economy.

"It's an era of upheaval in the international order. What is most important (now) is peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," Lee said ahead of receiving policy briefings from the foreign, unification and defense ministries.

"We have experienced in the recent past what happens when peace is compromised," the president said, adding no amount of emphasis on peace and stability is excessive.

"Peace is food. Peace is the economy," he said, suggesting that maintaining peace also helps support economic stability.

The president also expressed regret that security and diplomatic issues have become fodder for partisan wrangling in South Korea, pledging to deliver tangible results by taking necessary action rather than raising his voice as the person with the authority and responsibility.

Lee also instructed the unification ministry to continue the government's policy of promoting peace and coexistence with North Korea despite Pyongyang's continued unresponsiveness to Seoul's repeated overtures for engagement.

"It must feel like a cry that goes unanswered," Lee said,

"It would be difficult to improve (relations) easily after spending a long time confronting and neglecting each other," the president said, adding that despite the situation, "the policy of pursuing peace and coexistence should continue." (Yonhap)