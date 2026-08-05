Temperatures for July this year were the third highest on record at an average of 26.8 C nationwide, the state weather agency said Wednesday.

The highest on record was 27.7 C in 1994, followed by 27.1 C last year, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration, which tracks records using 1973 as the base year.

The number of tropical nights when the lowest temperature was 25 C or above came to an average of 9.7 days nationwide, setting a new record.

The previous mark had been 8.8 days in July 2024, followed by 8.5 days in July 1994, the KMA said.

Also in July this year, a heat wave advisory was issued on an average of 8.9 days nationwide, as the daily maximum temperature climbed to 33 C or higher.

The heat was most intense in the southeastern region, with the advisory triggered on 22 days in Daegu, 21 days in Gumi and 20 days in Miryang. By contrast, the central region saw far fewer days under heat wave advisories, with only two in Seoul.

Nationwide precipitation only came to 220.2 millimeters, or 72.3 percent of the average July rainfall of 296.5 mm, according to the KMA.

Drought conditions were most severe in the southeastern South Gyeongsang Province, which received 68 mm of rainfall last month, or 21.9 percent of the average July precipitation of 304.7 mm. (Yonhap)