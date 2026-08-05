Police raided the headquarters of Starbucks Korea on Wednesday over allegations of insult linked to a marketing campaign that evoked painful memories of the 1980 military suppression of the May 18 pro-democracy uprising.

The search and seizure took place over the coffee chain's "Tank Day" promotion on the anniversary of the democratization movement, which critics said defamed the victims of the military's deadly crackdown on the uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju.

A civic group earlier filed a complaint against Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin over alleged insult and defamation against the uprising victims and their bereaved family members.

E-Mart, a key affiliate of Shinsegae Group, holds the controlling stake in Starbucks Korea.

The search-and-seizure warrant cited allegations that Starbucks insulted those involved in the pro-democracy movement. The raid comes after police began investigating the coffee chain in May over the alleged defamation.

Police have since identified shortcomings in Starbucks Korea's internal inspection into the controversial campaign, which was scrapped soon after its launch amid public outcry.

Investigators seek to look into whether company officials planned the promotional event with the intent to insult those involved in the pro-democracy movement.

The controversy stemmed from the promotion offering discounts on "Tank" tumbler sets, alongside the phrase, "Put it on the table with a sound of 'Tak!'"

The campaign sparked immediate public backlash, as the word "tank" evoked memories of the military's violent suppression of pro-democracy demonstrators during the Gwangju uprising.

The word "Tak" also drew criticism because it reminded some people of student activist Park Jong-cheol, whose death under police torture in 1987 became a symbol of South Korea's democratization movement.

Following the backlash, the head of Starbucks Korea was fired, while Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung apologized for the campaign. (Yonhap)