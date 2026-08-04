A police team that busted an international drug ring and seized 16 kilograms of methamphetamine following a multiday stakeout was honored at a ceremony Tuesday.

The team was among those distinguished at the Korean National Police Agency's seventh Special Performance Award Committee meeting on Tuesday, which recognized outstanding police work in 14 cases.

The KNPA said it awarded the three-member Narcotics Crime Investigation Team at Ansan Danwon Police Station in Gyeonggi Province for identifying 10 foreign nationals accused of attempting to smuggle and distribute illegal drugs in Korea.

Of those arrested, seven were placed in pretrial detention, while police requested Interpol red notices for four alleged accomplices believed to be overseas.

The police team spent several days combing through surveillance footage to trace the suspects. After locating the hotel where a suspected courier was staying, officers maintained a round-the-clock stakeout for three days before arresting the suspect as they left the room.

Authorities estimate the seized drugs to be worth around 12.8 billion won ($8.98 million), enough for approximately 530,000 individual doses.

Officials said the selection will be finalized following a weeklong review, after which the team will be awarded a prize of 15 million won.