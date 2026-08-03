South Korea's ability to transform centuries-old heritage into a driver of diplomacy, tourism and economic growth has lessons for countries looking to develop their own creative sectors, according to Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture and Children Services Hanna Wendot Cheptumo.

"What impressed me most was the care with which Korea preserves and presents its heritage while seamlessly integrating it into modern life," Cheptumo said in an interview with The Korea Herald.

Cheptumo was in Korea on a nine-day trip on occasion of the 48th UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in Busan. In addition to the meeting, she sought closer cooperation with South Korea in heritage digitization, artificial intelligence, the creative industries and child welfare as part of Kenya's broader strategy to combine heritage conservation with technological innovation and economic development.

According to Cheptumo, for Kenya, South Korea represents more than the global success of K-pop, going beyond the global reach of Hallyu into the country's ability to connect heritage preservation with technology, tourism and economic development.

Nairobi is increasingly looking afar traditional conservation toward digital archives, creative industries and AI-powered heritage management.

The Korea model

Cheptumo credited Korea's rise as a cultural powerhouse to sustained public investment, public-private cooperation and effective global promotion.

South Korea's growing use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in museums — from immersive exhibitions to smart visitor services—has made digital heritage an emerging area of cooperation for Kenya.

Kenya hopes Korean expertise can accelerate its own digital transformation in the heritage sector and wants closer cooperation with South Korean institutions on AI-powered heritage digitization, technology transfer, professional exchanges and joint research, according to the cultural secretary.

"Digital archives, virtual museums and artificial intelligence are transforming how cultural heritage is documented, preserved and shared," Cheptumo said.

"I see significant potential for joint research, professional exchanges and policy collaboration."

More than wildlife

Cheptumo also urged Koreans to look beyond Kenya's wildlife and marathon champions.

"In many respects, the story of humanity begins in Kenya," she said, pointing to paleontological and archaeological discoveries in the Great Rift Valley, which have yielded some of the world's most significant fossil finds and reshaped scientists' understanding of early human evolution.

Kenya is home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Lake Turkana National Parks and the Sacred Mijikenda Kaya Forests.

The Kenyan government has been developing the proposed Home of Human Origins Museum and Science Park in the Turkana region to strengthen research, education and heritage tourism.

Cheptumo encouraged more Korean tourists, researchers and travel operators to explore "much more than a safari" by visiting the cradle of humankind alongside Kenya's living traditions.

People first

Diplomats often cite people-to-people exchanges as the foundation of broader diplomatic and economic cooperation, helping build long-term relationships that extend beyond government agreements.

Cheptumo asserted that lasting partnerships begin with stronger people-to-people ties rather than governmental agreements alone.

"Sustainable partnerships are built upon strong people-to-people connections, mutual respect and shared values," she said.

She hoped that Seoul and Nairobi would renew and expand their bilateral cultural exchange agreement, paving the way for closer cooperation in education, heritage conservation and the creative industries.

Kenya wants to position culture not only as a symbol of national identity, but also as a driver of innovation, tourism and international partnerships, with South Korea emerging as a key reference point.

"Culture will continue to serve as a bridge connecting our peoples beyond diplomacy and commerce."