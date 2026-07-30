A South Korean shooter selected for the upcoming 2026 Asian Games has been dropped from the national team after 818 shotgun shells were found in the athlete's car.

The athlete, whose identity has been withheld, left the National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, on July 19 to compete in the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in China's Hangzhou, according to shooting officials on Thursday.

He reportedly left the trunk open while rushing to pack equipment before departure. A security guard at the training center later checked the vehicle and discovered 818 rounds of competition ammunition inside. Under ammunition control regulations, an athlete may possess no more than 400 shotgun shells.

The guard immediately reported the matter to police and the Korea Shooting Federation.

The federation ordered the athlete to return to Korea, forcing the shooter to withdraw from the event. The athlete arrived home on Saturday and was questioned by police.

The KSF later removed the athlete from the Asian Games team for violating the regulations. Ahn Dae-myeong, a sports shooter representing Busan Metropolitan City Hall and the runner-up in the national team trial, was named as the replacement candidate.

Officials said appeals may be filed until Aug. 7.