National Assembly Speaker Rep. Cho Jeong-sik was "baited" by journalists, Democratic Party of Korea leadership candidate Rep. Jung Chung-rae said Wednesday, adding that he would advise the speaker "to do better."

"He seems to have been baited by the reporters that were asking questions," Jung said on a CBS radio show when asked about the speaker's comments regarding amending the Constitution. That was in reference to remarks Cho made Tuesday during a press conference, saying that passing a constitutional amendment allowing an incumbent president to seek reelection depended on "the people's choice."

"It wouldn't have become such a big deal if he had simply said that such a change was impossible under Article 128 of the Constitution," he added.

Jung stressed that Article 128 states that any constitutional amendment extending a president's term or allowing additional terms does not apply to the current president when proposed.

Cho's office, after the statement sparked controversy, later clarified that Cho was simply explaining the principle that constitutional revision should reflect public opinion and political agreement.

"He probably did not expect his remarks to escalate this far," Jung said.

"Seems like he's not that meticulous. I will tell him to do better."