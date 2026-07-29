Tanzania wants to transform its relationship with South Korea into a strategic partnership driven by artificial intelligence, critical minerals, manufacturing and investment, Tanzanian Ambassador Noel Emmanuel Kaganda said in an interview with The Korea Herald.

Home to some of Africa's largest reserves of graphite, nickel, rare earths and other critical minerals, Tanzania is viewed as a strategic partner for countries seeking to diversify supply chains.

According to Kaganda, Korean companies could play a greater role in mineral processing, battery materials and downstream manufacturing.

"Our objective is to evolve from a partnership centered largely on development cooperation into one driven by trade, investment, industrialization, technology and innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and critical minerals," Kaganda underlined.

While South Korea has significantly expanded its development financing — including a $2.5 billion Economic Development Cooperation Fund framework for 2024-28 — private investment remains relatively limited. According to Kaganda, 68 Korean investment projects worth nearly $90 million have created about 5,000 jobs in Tanzania.

Despite growing cooperation, Kaganda argued that commercial ties remain well below their potential. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached approximately $388 million in 2024, although Tanzania's exports to Korea accounted for about $28 million, or 7.2 percent of the total.

The ambassador said the figures underscore the opportunity to expand and diversify bilateral trade.

Tanzania is also pursuing new institutional frameworks to encourage investment, including negotiations on a double taxation avoidance agreement and discussions toward an economic partnership agreement, while ensuring consistency with regional trade commitments.

Kaganda said his mission is to expand trade, attract more Korean investment and strengthen people-to-people ties while building a modern Tanzania-Korea partnership.

He acknowledged that some Korean companies remain cautious about expanding into Africa because of perceived risks and limited market information, but argued that such views overlook the continent's diversity.

"Africa is not one market but a continent of 54 diverse countries. Tanzania offers political stability, regulatory certainty and access to a large regional market," he said. Kaganda also noted that Tanzania provides access to more than 300 million consumers through the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community, two regional economic blocs promoting trade and economic integration across East and Southern Africa.

Broader regional integration, he added, gives Korean companies potential access to a market of about 720 million people.

Kaganda also highlighted that President Lee Jae Myung's emphasis on AI and digital innovation aligns closely with Tanzania's Vision 2050.

"We see enormous opportunities in AI, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, fintech, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing," he said, advocating joint AI talent development, research, technology transfer and stronger university-industry collaboration.

Beyond technology cooperation, Tanzania is also pushing to expand labor mobility with South Korea. Kaganda said preliminary discussions are underway for skilled and semi-skilled Tanzanian human resources through Korea's Employment Permit System while easing visa procedures.

While the discussions remain at an early stage, he said Korea's labor shortages and Tanzania's youthful workforce present opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

"The Korea-Africa Summit created important momentum," said Kaganda, adding that "the next challenge is implementation through sustained financing, stronger public-private partnerships and regular institutional dialogue."