BTS' fifth album “Arirang” jumped to No. 9 on the Billboard 200 dated Aug. 1, according to the chart preview released Sunday in the US.

The album leapt up 17 rungs from the previous week, charting 13 weeks in the top ten on the main albums chart, a first-ever for a K-pop artist.

The group's release of an exclusive vinyl edition with two bonus tracks — “Voice Message: Love Song” and “Normal” — boosted sales alongside a historic performance at the halftime show for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The album made a chart-topping debut on the Billboard 200 when it was released in March, and went on to dominate the chart for two more weeks.

BTS returns to the US next week, visiting seven cities for 16 shows.