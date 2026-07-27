Minnesota Twins minor league pitcher Go Woo-suk has been suspended for 10 games after getting caught with an illegal substance in his glove in a recent Triple-A game.

Minnesota media reported Sunday Go began serving his suspension Saturday, a day after he was ejected for having a foreign substance in his glove.

The South Korean pitcher was traded by the Detroit Tigers to the Twins on July 5 and made his major league debut four days later. He was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul last Tuesday after posting a 9.00 ERA in four outings with the Twins.

Go was about to pitch in the seventh inning for his St. Paul debut Friday but was ejected after an umpire discovered an illegal substance inside his glove.

Major League Baseball began cracking down on pitchers across the majors and the minors applying foreign substances on baseball during the 2021 season, in order to prevent them from applying extra spin and movement on their pitches. Umpires inspect pitchers' hands and gloves between winning and after pitching changes.

Players who are caught with a banned substance are subject to automatic ejection and a mandatory 10-game ban. (Yonhap)