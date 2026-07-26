A Malaysian man in his 40s was arrested Sunday for allegedly killing a Malaysian man in his 20s during a group brawl in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, police said.

The suspect is accused of fatally stabbing the other man during a fight involving about 10 people at a commercial building at around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the Eumseong Police Station.

Police said the brawl involved two opposing groups that had reportedly been at odds with each other and had agreed in advance to meet for a fight. The circumstances that led to the conflict remain under investigation.

Two people suffered serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. The man in his 20s died shortly after arriving at the hospital, while the other injured person is still receiving treatment.

The suspect fled to a nearby residence following the fight but was apprehended about an hour later, police said.

Police are questioning the suspect and plan to seek an arrest warrant after completing their preliminary investigation.

“We are investigating what led to the group brawl and whether the suspect had planned the killing,” a police official said. “We will determine how to handle the other participants after thoroughly examining the extent of their involvement in the fight.”