Monthly spending by foreign tourists in South Korea reached a record high of over 1.4 trillion won ($913 million) in May, marking the third consecutive month foreign spending surpassed 1 trillion won, data showed.

Credit card spending by inbound travelers came to 1.41 trillion won in May, up 73.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Tourism Organization.

Spending by foreign travelers surpassed 1 trillion won for the first time in March, as global fans of K-pop megastar BTS flocked to Seoul to watch the boy group’s comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square.

It hit another record high in April as BTS kicked off its world tour “Arirang” in Goyang, northwest of Seoul.

The record-high figure posted in May despite the absence of BTS concerts suggests South Korea’s tourism sector has entered a more stable phase, local experts noted. (Yonhap)