Kaylee Hottle, a Korean American actress known for her roles in two "Godzilla" films, died in a car crash Tuesday in Frederick County, Maryland. She was 18.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said a 1995 Honda Accord carrying three people left a two-lane road and crashed into a culvert at around 3 a.m. Hottle was one of the two passengers in the vehicle.

She was taken to a trauma center, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized, while the other passenger declined medical treatment.

"Excessive speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Hottle made her acting debut in the 2021 blockbuster film "Godzilla vs. Kong" at the age of 9, playing Jia, a deaf orphan from Skull Island's Iwi tribe who is the only person able to communicate with Kong through sign language.

She reprised the role in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," released in 2024, and was nominated for Best Performance by a Younger Performer in a Film at the 2024 Saturn Awards.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, to an American father and a Korean mother, Hottle was also deaf, with deafness running in her father's family for four generations. She was a senior at the Texas School for the Deaf in Austin, Texas.