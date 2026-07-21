Lionel Messi is expected to miss the 2026 Major League Soccer All-Star Game after leading Argentina to a runner-up finish at the FIFA World Cup.

ESPN reported Monday, citing sources, that Inter Miami informed MLS that Messi and Rodrigo De Paul will not participate in the All-Star Game following their World Cup campaign.

Under a 2025 agreement between FIFA and the International Federation of Professional Footballers, players are entitled to at least 21 days of rest at the end of each season.

Messi and De Paul are expected to miss Inter Miami's matches against the Chicago Fire FC and CF Montreal while taking their mandatory break.

With the MLS All-Star Game set for July 30, both players are also expected to be unavailable.

MLS named Messi (fan vote), De Paul (coach's selection) and Son Heung-min of LAFC (fan vote) among the 26 players selected for the All-Star team on July 10.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)