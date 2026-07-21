NEW YORK (AFP) -- A US Army veteran was arrested Monday for starting a fire outside a federal building in New York, apparently in protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Andrew Arrabaca, 43, allegedly poured gasoline outside the Manhattan office block before setting it alight using a lighter and a firework, and then shot pellets from an airsoft rifle.

Officials said two government employees and one civilian suffered minor injuries in the incident at 26 Federal Plaza, which houses immigration courts and an office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Trisch said a sign reading "ICE off our streets" was found on a cart Arrabaca transported near the building, and that he wore a "military-style helmet."

ICE -- chiefly responsible for Trump's mass deportation push -- has drawn criticism for its heavy-handed tactics, including the fatal shootings of two immigrants this month and of two US citizens earlier this year.

"Mr Arrabaca came armed with bad intentions," said James Barnacle of the FBI's New York office, saying he also had two axes, a hammer and three knives. "When he was being arrested, he yelled derogatory terms to ICE. Used bad words. He is an anti-American, anti-government extremist," he said.

"He did say he was targeting the building, and he was okay if he hurt or killed people going in and out of the building, whether they were federal employees or civilians," Barnacle added.

He said that Arrabaca served in the US Army from 2001 to 2005 as a mechanic on Patriot missile systems. Footage shared online shows a man dressed in black emptying a bucket over a staircase before a huge flame erupts. He then runs from the area before an officer tackles him to the ground.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the events were "deeply disturbing" in a post on X, adding that he was relieved no one was seriously injured. "Our administration will continue to ensure that every New Yorker is safe in their city -- and hold accountable any who threaten that," he wrote.

US House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also condemned the attack. "Acts of terror and violence have no place in our City and will never be tolerated," the lawmaker from New York said in a statement.