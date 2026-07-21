GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Rescuers in Guyana searched for survivors Monday as authorities launched an investigation after a ferry believed to have been overloaded capsized over the weekend. The government said at least 32 of the 67 people rescued were not listed on the passenger manifest.

Hopes of finding more survivors faded as Prime Minister Mark Phillips told reporters late Sunday that officials believe there were many more passengers than the documented 116 and 17 crew members aboard the decades-old ferry.

Passengers have complained for years that ticket clerks unofficially sell seats to friends and associates for cash without adding their names to the manifest, a practice that has persisted for decades at state-run ferry terminals.

Phillips also said the rescued captain and at least one other crew member tested positive for marijuana and remain in police custody as part of the criminal investigation.

The MV Barima capsized off the Essequibo coast late Saturday while en route from the capital, Georgetown, to Port Kaituma in northwestern Guyana, near Venezuela. Only 10 bodies had been recovered by Monday.

The prime minister said the government launched an urgent and comprehensive probe, concentrating on the accuracy of the manifest, cargo loading, compliance with safety rules and the conduct of the captain and crew before sailing, among other issues.

“Let me be absolutely clear: Where negligence, misconduct or criminal wrongdoing is established, those responsible will face the full force of the law,” he said. “There will be no exceptions and no tolerance for actions that placed innocent lives at risk.”

President Irfaan Ali traveled to the northern town of Mabaruma to meet with survivors, those who remain hospitalized and families.

"It was a deeply emotional experience. I listened to their stories, shared in their pain and anxiety, and assured them that every practical measure would be taken to provide the support and assistance they need,” he said.

Like other cabinet ministers, Ali promised a full and thorough probe into the capsizing: “Our priority remains to protect every life that can still be saved; to support those who have endured unimaginable trauma."

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said he was devastated by what he described as the country’s worst marine disaster in decades and by the latest developments in the investigation.

“We have a zero tolerance for members of the crew drinking or smoking while at work. And for us to have positive tests from the captain, this is serious,” he said.

Edghill acknowledged that officials don’t know how many people were aboard the ferry because the manifest list is not accurate, calling that “a criminal action.”

Boats and ferries are commonly used across Guyana, a heavily forested country with scant road systems in its interior. Many people choose ferries because cargo rates are lower than air freight charged by domestic airlines serving those areas.

Several passengers said on social media that water had been seeping into the cargo area as the MV Barima limped along the North Atlantic coast on its now ill-fated voyage to Port Kaituma.

The vessel, built more than 80 years ago, was last dry docked for major repairs in 2024 and was due for additional major repairs in October.