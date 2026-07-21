On the heels of an early exit from the FIFA World Cup this summer, South Korea have fallen out of the top 30 in the latest world rankings.

FIFA unveiled its updated rankings Monday following the conclusion of the World Cup the previous day. And South Korea, eliminated in the group stage after recording a win and two losses, fell seven spots to No. 32. It is South Korea's lowest position since December 2021, when they were 33rd.

South Korea had stayed inside the top 30 since reaching No. 29 in February 2022.

The Taegeuk Warriors began the World Cup ranked 25th, the second-highest position in Group A -- behind Mexico (No. 15) but ahead of Czechia (No. 41) and South Africa (No. 60).

South Korea opened the competition by beating Czechia 2-1. But then they lost to Mexico and South Africa by the identical score of 1-0.

The closing loss to the underdog South Africa left South Korea in third place in Group A. They held out hope of sneaking into the round of 32 as one of the eight best third-place nations, but results from remaining matches in other groups did not work in their favor.

Hong Myung-bo resigned as South Korea's head coach in the immediate aftermath of the team's elimination.

After the World Cup, Mexico climbed to No. 10, and South Africa jumped to No. 54. Czechia slipped to No. 48.

FIFA said the next update of the rankings will be Oct. 7 after its international match window of Sept. 21-Oct. 6. (Yonhap)