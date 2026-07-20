Blackstone has invested in Futronic, a supplier of high-precision actuators serving automotive and industrial robotics sectors, the world's largest alternative asset manager said on Monday.
The deal values the South Korean firm at about 1 trillion won ($676.04 million), according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
Blackstone and Futronic did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Here are a few details: * Blackstone said that private equity funds affiliated with the alternative investment firm have entered into a definitive agreement to make a significant investment in Futronic.
* Futronic’s founder Jin-ho Ko will remain in his role as chairman and chief executive officer and work with Blackstone to accelerate the company’s global growth and end-market expansion.
* Blackstone "will help drive our expansion and solidify our leadership in actuation and motion control solutions,” the founder said. (Reuters)