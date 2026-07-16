LG Electronics convened about 300 executives from Korea and overseas on Thursday to review its second-half strategy and accelerate growth in robotics, AI data center cooling and other future businesses.

The company’s expanded management meeting, chaired by CEO Lyu Jae-cheol, brought together headquarters and business-unit executives as well as regional chiefs and overseas subsidiary heads, both in person and online.

The meeting follows a record first half, with LG Electronics reporting preliminary second-quarter revenue of 23.8 trillion won ($16 billion) and operating profit of 1.58 trillion won, beating market expectations and topping 1 trillion won in operating profit for a second straight quarter.

Executives were expected to assess the company’s performance and discuss measures to strengthen four businesses Lyu has identified as future growth engines: robotics, AI data center cooling solutions, smart factories and AI-powered homes.

Lyu said at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in March that the four areas could generate synergies with LG’ existing capabilities and offer meaningful growth opportunities created by the spread of artificial intelligence.

Robotics was expected to be a key focus after LG Electronics recently established a Robotics Business Center under the CEO. The company has begun initial production of Axium, its proprietary robot actuator, is building a data factory to train robots and plans to commercialize its LG CLOiD home robot next year.

The meeting was also expected to feature case studies reflecting Lyu’s management principles of “surfacing problems” and “executing to win," according to industry sources.

The approach calls for employees to identify and openly address the root causes of problems while accelerating execution of solutions and changing conventional thinking to deliver results.

Analysts believe LG Electronics’ newer businesses are beginning to take shape.

Meritz Securities expects LG’s high-efficiency cooling systems for AI data centers to begin contributing to earnings within six to nine months of final orders, as its liquid-cooling products undergo qualification tests with AI chip customers.

The brokerage added that LG’s physical AI collaboration with Nvidia could strengthen its robotics platform beyond hardware, while Kyobo Securities said clearer progress in robotics could lift 2027 earnings estimates and support a valuation re-rating.

LG Electronics holds the expanded meeting twice a year, with both domestic and overseas executives participating to review business conditions and strategic priorities.