The R&A, organizer of the British Open, has introduced a fan code of conduct for the event, warning that spectators who engage in inappropriate behavior will be removed from the venue without a ticket refund.

The code, titled "The Open Commitment," calls on fans to show respect for players, the course and fellow spectators while enjoying the tournament.

The move comes after a series of incidents involving poor spectator behavior at major golf events in recent years. At the 2025 Ryder Cup in New York, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland was subjected to jeers from some fans while trying to putt. At last month's US Open, Wyndham Clark of the United States was the recipient of cheers from spectators after making mistakes during play.

R&A Chief Executive Mark Darbon said marshals, volunteers and officials have been trained on how to handle inappropriate fan conduct.

"We feel that it's within our gift, if someone does step over the line, to ask them to leave the venue," Darbon said.

The 154th British Open will begin Thursday (local time) at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)