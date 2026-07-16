The Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association said Wednesday it will stage its 2026 International Qualifying Tournament at Phoenix Gold Golf Bangkok in Thailand, from Aug. 11 to 14.

The tournament serves as a gateway for overseas players seeking to earn status on the KLPGA Tour. Eligibility is open to foreign nationals aged 18 or older who either hold a license from an overseas professional tour or have competed as a professional or amateur on a professional tour in their home country within the past five years.

The tournament will offer a total prize purse of 30 million won ($21,000). The winner will earn a full exemption for the 2027 KLPGA Tour season.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)