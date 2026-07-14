Free bowls of ginseng chicken soup, or samgyetang, were served to long lines of mostly senior citizens at Duryu Park in Daegu on Tuesday, a day before chobok, the first of the three "bok" days marking the hottest period of summer in South Korea.

Chobok, along with jungbok and malbok, is traditionally observed by eating samgyetang. The nutrient-rich chicken soup with ginseng is believed to restore stamina and help the body cope with the summer heat. The custom is rooted in the principle of iyeol chiyeol, or "fighting heat with heat."

Daegu's Love Rice Car, a volunteer soup kitchen, prepared 1,500 bowls of samgyetang for the event, the group said Tuesday.