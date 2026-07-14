South Korean center back Kim Min-jae's future at Bayern Munich appears to have taken a turn, with German media reporting that the club now plans to keep him for the coming season.

Sky Sport Germany reported Monday under the headline, "Kim Min-jae is no longer for sale," describing a shift in Bayern's internal plans regarding the 29-year-old defender.

The report said that Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah remain key figures in Bayern's star-studded central defense, and that Kim had previously been viewed as one of the players most likely to leave the club during this summer's transfer window. However, the club has since changed its position.

According to the report, Kim is expected to provide depth behind Upamecano and Tah for the time being. It added that, based on its reporting, Bayern has revised its internal plans and no longer considers Kim a player available for transfer.

The report also said Bayern expects Kim to remain with the club for the new season unless it receives an exceptional offer before the transfer window closes.

Kim joined Bayern from Italian club Napoli in 2023 for a transfer fee of $58 million. He is under contract with the German champion through 2028.

Since arriving in Munich, Kim has made 116 official appearances for Bayern, recording five goals and three assists.

Last season, he played in 37 matches, contributing one goal and one assist.

He also finished the campaign strongly, delivering several impressive performances that reinforced his value to the team.

Kim represented South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, starting all three group-stage matches.

South Korea finished third in its group with one win and two losses, failing to advance to the round of 32.

As part of its preseason preparations, Bayern will play a friendly against K League 1 club Jeju SK in Jeju Special Self-Governing Province on Aug. 4.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)