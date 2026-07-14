Cortis has charted 70 days atop Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Korea, breaking the record for a K-pop group in the chart's history, its label Big Hit Music said Tuesday, citing platform data.

The rookie boy group accomplished the feat with “RedRed,” the main track from its second EP “GreenGreen.” The album has also logged the longest run atop the Weekly Top Songs Global Korea at 11 weeks straight.

The quintet is yet to celebrate its first anniversary, but it has amassed 900 million streams on Spotify with 13 songs it has dropped so far. The team has more than 12.6 million monthly listeners on the platform.

Cortis will further gain momentum through its tour, which kicks off in Incheon on Saturday. Later in July, the group will make a festival debut at Lollapalooza Chicago.