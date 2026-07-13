South Korea swept the men's and women's recurve team titles at stage 4 of the Madrid 2026 Hyundai Archery World Cup on Saturday.

The men's team of Kim Woo-jin, Lee Woo-seok and Kim Je-deok defeated France 5-3 in the recurve team final, claiming their third consecutive World Cup team title after victories in Shanghai and Antalya.

The women's trio of Kang Chae-young, Lee Yun-ji and Oh Ye-jin also captured gold, beating the United States 5-1 in the final. It marked the Korean women's first World Cup team title of the season after settling for bronze at the previous two stages.

In the men's individual event, Kim Je-deok earned bronze after defeating Germany's Leon Schlaffer 6-2 in the third-place match. Kim had lost 6-4 to Italy's Mauro Nespoli in the semifinals.

Oh Ye-jin also claimed bronze in the women's individual event. After falling 6-4 to Czech archer Marie Horackova in the semifinals, she defeated India's Kirti 7-1 in the bronze-medal match.

South Korea failed to reach the podium in the mixed recurve team event, with Kim Woo-jin and Oh Ye-jin losing 5-3 to Spain in the quarterfinals.

In the compound competition, the women's team of Park Ye-rin, Park Jung-yoon and Kang Yeon-seo secured bronze, accounting for South Korea's lone medal in the discipline.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)