NewJeans logged 100 million streams on Spotify with “Right Now” as of Sunday, according to the platform data.

The B-side track from the group’s debut single in Japan reached the milestone as its 16th song to do so. NewJeans now has all tracks from its discography — spanning two mini albums and two single albums — past the 100 million mark.

“Right Now” was released in June 2024 as part of “Supernatural” and made Billboard Global 200 and Global excl. US.

Meanwhile, Haerin and Hyein were reportedly spotted in the US together, sparking another wave of speculation that the group could be gearing up for a comeback.