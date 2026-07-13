Music video for BTS’ 2020 release “Life Goes On” exceeded 600 million plays on YouTube as of Sunday, according to its label Big Hit Music.

The warm and natural visuals were directed by Jungkook, who was reaching out to fans and singing of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. RM, Suga and J-Hope took part in writing the ballad single from the septet’s seventh EP “Be.” The single landed atop Billboard’s Hot 100, a first-ever for a song mainly written in Korean.

“Life Goes On” generated 1 billion streams on Spotify as of March and reappeared on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global in the same month, joining the tracks from the fifth studio album, “Arirang.”

Meanwhile, BTS will have a show in Paris over the coming weekend, the last stop of the European leg of the tour named after the LP.