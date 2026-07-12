South Korean team outlasts China's Bilibili Gaming in a six-and-a-half-hour championship match before a sold-out crowd in Daejeon

Hanwha Life Esports claimed the 2026 Mid-Season Invitational title on Sunday, defeating China's Bilibili Gaming in a five-game final in Daejeon, South Korea.

The best-of-five series lasted roughly six and a half hours, with Hanwha Life prevailing in the decisive fifth game to lift the trophy.

The final was held at the Daejeon Convention Center in Yuseong-gu, Daejeon, where all 6,400 seats prepared for the championship match were sold out.

MSI is the second-most prestigious international tournament in League of Legends esports. Held annually by Riot Games midway through the competitive season, it brings together the top teams from major and emerging regional leagues around the world.

Attention now turns to the 2026 League of Legends World Championship, the game's premier international event, which will be held in the United States from Oct. 15 to Nov. 14. The tournament will span multiple host cities, with the play-in stage in Los Angeles, the Swiss Stage, quarterfinals and semifinals in Allen, Texas, and the grand final in New York City.

Last year, Korean esports powerhouse T1 won the League of Legends World Championship, becoming the first team in Worlds history to capture three consecutive titles.