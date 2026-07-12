Susu & Cra, a South Korean children's clothing brand, apologized for using a photograph owned by the smaller Korean bedding company Boni Moire without permission and modifying it with AI.

The issue arose on Friday when Boni Moire accused Susu & Cra in a Threads post of using a photograph of a sleeping young boy without permission and modifying it for promotional material.

"It looks like my son's photo," the post said. "I think they changed the boy's hair color, hand, and blanket. I posted the original photo on May 8, so of course I still have the original file. They uploaded their version three days ago and have been using it on their official Instagram account, website pop-ups, and advertisements."

As the post went viral, Threads users spotted AI-generated flaws in the image.

Some also criticized that the child in the photo has been changed to a give him typically European features such as fairer skin and hair.

On Saturday, Susu & Cra publicly admitted to using an AI-modified version of Boni Moire's photograph without permission.

"The company became aware afterward that the image was generated using AI based on an existing copyrighted photograph. As soon as we confirmed the issue, we removed the post," the company said in a statement.

"We sincerely bow our heads in apology for causing concern and disappointment to everyone who has supported our brand."

Despite posting an apology, the brand continues to face criticism.

Many commenters said the controversy goes beyond copyright infringement.

"You're a children's clothing company, yet this clearly shows how you treat children. You used the child of a small business owner in the same industry and even changed the child's race. This isn't just a copyright issue," one commenter wrote under the brand's apology post.

Susu & Cra is the flagship brand of Mable, a South Korean children's apparel company, and has expanded through department stores and outlet malls.

According to major department store operators such as Shinsegae, Lotte and Hyundai, Susu & Cra consistently ranks among the top three newborn clothing brands, alongside Moonya Moonya and Benebene.

Last year, Mable reported 38.8 billion won ($25 million) in revenue and 6 billion won in operating profit, representing increases of 23.4 percent and 34.5 percent, respectively, over the previous year.