The hit Netflix series "Agent Kim Reactivated" used AI technology to create a three-minute action sequence, marking the industry's first commercial use of AI-generated video in a drama, according to production company Morpheus Studio on Thursday.

The AI-produced scene appears in the first two episodes and depicts Kim, played by So Ji-sub, carrying out a covert mission in North Korea during his years as a black-ops agent.

Everything in the scene — from Kim blowing up a building, racing through snow-covered streets, and being submerged in a river, to close-up shots of Kim's face — was produced with AI and without any live-action footage. The studio used its proprietary AI platform, Aicron, which generates video from text prompts within a single production interface.

This marks the first time a Korean drama series has broadcast a sequence produced entirely with AI technology.

"The significance lies in using AI to produce an entire story-critical sequence, instead of just editing a few seconds of VFX shots," said Ryu Jae-hwan, vice president of Morpheus Studio.

"'Agent Kim Reactivated' had a clear vision to incorporate AI from the start, making it possible to produce a high-quality AI sequence," Ryu said. "This is a strong example of how AI can become both a creative tool and an excellent partner for creators with strong ideas," he said.

The production team of "Agent Kim Reactivated" also reduced the cost of the sequence, which would otherwise have required expensive sets, location shoots, pyrotechnics and visual effects.

"This project demonstrates how far Korea's AI technology has come, now capable of producing a commercial-quality video," Morpheus Studio said on social media.