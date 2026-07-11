Rental car industry is no longer just in the business of leasing cars, but is becoming a gateway to broader mobility services

Global private equity firms are lining up to take a bite of South Korea's rental car industry, reflecting a growing view that the industry is transforming from a traditional leasing business into a mobility platform built around vehicle access.

US-based private equity firm TPG is moving to acquire a controlling stake in Lotte Rental, the operator of the country's second-largest car rental brand Lotte Rent-a-Car.

Having secured exclusive due diligence rights, TPG is seeking to secure the 61.21 percent stake held by Hotel Lotte and Busan Lotte Hotel in a deal reportedly worth more than 1 trillion won ($662 million).

The potential deal comes after Hong Kong-based Affinity Equity Partners backed away from its bid for Lotte Rental. While Affinity had initially sought to acquire the company, the Fair Trade Commission raised antitrust concerns because it had already acquired SK Rent-a-Car, the country’s top rental car operator.

If TPG completes the acquisition, Korea's two largest rental car operators will both be owned by foreign private equity firms.

Even if the deal falls through, the overseas appetite for the sector appears far from fading.

The sale of Lotte Rental has reportedly drawn a roster of global buyout heavyweights, including KKR, The Carlyle Group, EQT and Bain Capital, underscoring a growing conviction that Korea's rental car industry has become one of the country's most attractive mobility investment plays.

"Global private equity firms are betting on the scalability of rental car operators as mobility platforms," an official from a local private equity fund said.

From cash flow machines to future mobility platforms

The investment case for Korea's rental car operators extends well beyond their traditional business of leasing vehicles. Investors are increasingly seeing them as future mobility platforms at the center of the shift from vehicle ownership to vehicle access.

Traditionally, rental car companies have been valued for their predictable earnings model with stable cash flows. They raise capital to acquire vehicles, generate recurring rental income over the lease period and recover much of their investment by selling returned vehicles in the used-car market.

Now, however, investors are assigning greater value to their potential to evolve into a mobility platform as consumer appetite shifts from owning vehicles to accessing them.

Rental car operators are expected to evolve beyond traditional leasing businesses into broader mobility platforms, leveraging their vehicle fleets as a competitive advantage.

"As consumers shift from owning vehicles to using them on demand, rental services that allow users to choose the right vehicle at the right time and at a competitive cost are expected to become increasingly attractive," said Park Kang-ho, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Even advances in artificial intelligence and autonomous driving could accelerate the transition by making on-demand vehicle access more attractive than ownership.

"Advances in IT and the rapid development of AI agents are driving a paradigm shift from car ownership to rentals. Once autonomous driving becomes mainstream, the car rental market is expected to see significant growth," Park said.

TPG's investment in Kakao Mobility, the operator of Korea's leading taxi-hailing service Kakao T, has further fueled such expectations. TPG holds 29 percent stake in Kakao Mobility, the second largest shareholder following its parent group Kakao.

During its due diligence on Lotte Rental, TPG reportedly explored potential business overlaps and bolt-on opportunities with Kakao Mobility.

Lotte Rental can "address a wider range of customer mobility needs while diversifying its business and creating new revenue streams" as it gains ground to partner with Kakao Mobility as a portfolio company of TPG, Park added.