Sana of Twice is poised to make her big screen debut starring opposite Takeru Satoh, her label JYP Entertainment said Wednesday.

Sana's first attempt at acting comes 11 years after her debut as a member of the nine-member girl group.

The movie “Nyangi” is a joint venture between Japan and Korea, and will be directed by Kwon Hyuk-chan.

Sana plays a cat that decides to become a human to reach the other main character played by Satoh.

The Japanese actor appeared in the teaser video for Misamo’s first studio album “Play.” Misamo is a Twice subunit that consists of Sana, Mina and Momo.

Sana will join her bandmates on stage for the final three shows of the group's tour “This Is For” from Friday until Sunday. The year-long tour is its largest yet, spanning 44 cities and 81 shows.