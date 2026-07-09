Singer-songwriter Evan will perform at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles next month as part of the museum’s “Spotlight” performance and interview series, Belift Lab announced Thursday.

According to the agency, Evan will take the stage at the Ray Charles Rooftop Terrace on Aug. 14.

Produced by the Grammy Museum, “Spotlight” features emerging and notable artists in a format that combines live performances with in-depth conversations about their music and creative process. Previous guests have included Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, singer-songwriter Chappell Roan, Katseye and Blackpink’s Rosé.

During the event, Evan will discuss the making of his latest digital single, “Ride or Die,” released on June 22, while sharing insights into his musical identity. He is also set to perform a special live set on the museum’s rooftop terrace.

Released just three months after his departure from Enhypen in March, “Ride or Die” marked Evan’s first solo project. Evan participated in writing the lyrics, composing, producing and leading the visual production for the release.

Introducing the artist, the Grammy Museum described Evan as “a versatile vocalist known for his trendy yet soothing tone.” It also said he has built a distinct musical identity by expanding his artistic range beyond performance through his creative involvement in his music.

Evan is also scheduled to perform at KCON LA 2026 on Aug. 16.