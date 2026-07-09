Yanolja Research has released its inaugural Global Festival Attractiveness Index, which ranks 560 major festivals worldwide based on attractiveness and popularity using social media data in 14 languages.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival topped the ranking, followed by Japan's Summer Sonic and Rock in Japan festivals. Japan had the strongest presence in the global top 20 with seven festivals, ahead of the United States with four.

Among South Korean festivals, Waterbomb Seoul ranked 16th overall, making it the country's highest-ranked event and the only Korean festival in the global top 20. Other Korean festivals in the top 100 were the Busan Fireworks Festival (34th), Boryeong Mud Festival (58th), Jinhae Gunhangje Festival (78th), Ultra Korea (87th) and the Seoul Lantern Festival (90th).

Researchers attributed the strong performance of Korean festivals to their interactive and immersive experiences.