FIFA has launched an investigation into alleged racist abuse targeting social media influencer IShowSpeed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The governing body said it had begun an immediate investigation into an incident that occurred during Argentina's 3-2 victory over Cape Verde at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Friday.

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., is a 21-year-old American influencer with more than 50 million YouTube subscribers. He has been live streaming matches throughout the tournament, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic among the high-profile guests to appear on his broadcasts.

A video posted on IShowSpeed's YouTube channel shows him, wearing a Cape Verde jersey, arguing with a group of fans in Argentina shirts. Some spectators made obscene gestures and jeered at him.

While the video does not clearly capture the entire exchange, allegations have emerged that racist remarks were directed at the streamer.

"The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect. It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world, and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game," FIFA said in a statement.

The incident is the latest in a series of racism-related controversies during the tournament.

Earlier, Korean influencer Inonyang, whose real name is Yoon Su-jin, said she was subjected to a racist slant-eye gesture by a Mexican fan during South Korea's opening group-stage match against the Czech Republic.

More recently, France forward Kylian Mbappe was the target of racist remarks by Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla following France's Round of 16 victory over Paraguay.

Amarilla, a member of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party, posted derogatory comments about Mbappe's background and education on X. Mbappe condemned the remarks as "despicable" and said Amarilla was unfit for public office, while the French Football Federation announced plans to file a criminal complaint.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)