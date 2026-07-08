"Agent Kim Reactivated" hit No. 1 on Netflix's weekly Global Top 10 Non-English Shows chart, Netflix announced Tuesday.

The series logged 10.5 million views worldwide during the June 29-July 5 tracking period, making it the most-watched non-English show of the week on Netflix. It ranked No. 1 in 11 countries and entered the Top 10 in 79 countries. Netflix updates the weekly rankings every Tuesday based on total viewing hours from the previous week.

"Agent Kim Reactivated" stars So Ji-sub as Kim, a former agent who dusts off his old black-ops skills to track his missing daughter Kim Min-ji (Seo Su-min).

"Teach You a Lesson" was the runner-up, extending its five-week run in the Top 10. "Notes from the Last Row" ranked No. 5.

In South Korea, "Agent Kim Reactivated" was also watched the most, followed by "Notes from the Last Row," and "Teach You a Lesson."

On Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Movies, one Korean title made the list. "Husbands in Action" remained on the chart for three weeks with 1.7 million views worldwide.