Le Sserafim released details of its second international tour “Pureflow,” which begins with two shows in Incheon this coming weekend.

Two weeks after the opening gig, the five members will start touring Japan, visiting five regions across the country for up to three shows each. Between the shows in Shizuoka and Miyagi, they will make their festival debut at Summer Sonic 2026, joining the lineup in Osaka on Aug. 14 and in Tokyo two days later.

From mid-September to early October, the quintet will tour North America. It will also perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, a first for a K-pop girl group.

November will mark Le Sserafim's first stand-alone concerts in Europe, performing in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Berlin.

The tour is named after the second LP the group rolled out in May, which hit the Billboard 200 at No. 10.