TVXQ's U-Know has decided to move his upcoming Seoul concerts to Jamsil Indoor Stadium, as access to the original venue remains difficult, label SM Entertainment said Tuesday.

He was planning to kick off his solo tour “U-Know Project 26: Scene #1” with three shows at Ticketlink Live Arena in Seoul on July 17 to 19. The venue, formerly known as the Olympic Handball Gymnasium, served as a vote-counting site during the June 3 local elections, and has been taken over by protesters who are decrying the shortage of ballot papers and calling for a reelection.

Seats for ticket holders will be assigned in line with the original arrangements and fans who are not satisfied with the change of venue or seats at the new location can get a full refund, the management company said.

After the Seoul concerts, the tour will continue in five cities across southeast Asia, and more stops will be announced soon.