The United States' Round of 16 match against Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup became the most-watched soccer telecast in US history.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing Fox Sports, that the match averaged about 30 million viewers in the US, the largest audience ever for a soccer broadcast in the country.

Belgium's 4-1 win over the US on Monday in Seattle eliminated the last remaining co-host from the tournament after Canada and Mexico had already exited in the Round of 16.

Fox said viewership peaked at more than 36.8 million between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time during the second half.

The previous record was 26.4 million viewers for the US' Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The US-Belgium match also drew attention before kickoff over FIFA's handling of US forward Folarin Balogun's suspension. Balogun was sent off after receiving a red card for stepping on an opponent's ankle during the victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina and was expected to miss the Belgium match.

FIFA, however, made the unusual decision to defer enforcement of the one-match suspension for one year, allowing him to play.

The controversy intensified after reports said US President Donald Trump had asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino to reconsider the disciplinary action.

Balogun started against Belgium despite the dispute.

Fox also said Portugal's 2-1 Round of 32 win over Croatia drew 11.1 million viewers, the largest English-language US audience for a World Cup match not involving the American team, excluding the final.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)