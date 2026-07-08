Seoul strengthened its position as a leading global MICE destination by hosting 216 international meetings last year, ranking first in Asia and third worldwide.

MICE is an acronym that stands for the meeting, incentive travel, convention, exhibition and event sectors.

According to the Union of International Associations, South Korea hosted 491 international meetings in 2025, accounting for 5.29 percent of the global total of 9,281. The country climbed four spots from sixth place in 2024, when it hosted 343 meetings.

Among cities, Vienna topped the list with 345 meetings, followed by Brussels with 329 and Seoul with 216. Busan ranked 22nd and Incheon, 42nd.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism attributed the result to a recovery in demand for international meetings, preparations for the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, and expanded efforts to attract major global events.