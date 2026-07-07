GWANGJU -- The prosecution on Tuesday raided a police station in the southwestern city of Gwangju as part of its investigation into an alleged leak of investigative details of a high-profile murder case.

The Gwangju District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to carry out a search and seizure at the Gwangsan Police Station on suspicions that multiple police officers leaked investigative information and destroyed evidence related to the case of a fatal stabbing of a high school student.

In May, police arrested 23-year-old Jang Yoon-gi on charges of murdering the 17-year-old female victim and attempting to murder a 17-year-old male student in Gwangju.

The police team that investigated the case faces suspicions of failing to properly preserve key evidence, such as Jang's vehicle, cable ties found inside it and a damaged sex doll found at his home.

The officers are also accused of leaking confidential information about the case to the murder suspect's father, who is an active-duty police officer.

The prosecution also raided the homes of the police officers in question.

The police handling of the case has come under intense public scrutiny, prompting the National Police Agency (NPA) to form a special investigation team to look into the allegations of misconduct.

The special investigation team on Tuesday requested an arrest warrant for the police officer who led the murder case investigation on charges of destroying evidence by failing to properly secure the cable ties found inside Jang's vehicle.

As for Jang's father, the police and legal experts have noted formal prosecution may not be possible under a law that offers immunity to those acting on behalf of their own kin.

The NPA announced later Tuesday the head of the investigation team at the Gwangsan Police Station was stripped of his duty while five others at the station, including its chief, will be reassigned.

Earlier in the day, the NPA said in a press notice that internal disciplinary actions may still be possible.

"If misconduct is found through an internal investigation, disciplinary measures can be made under relevant legislation, such as the State Public Officials Act and the decree on disciplinary action against police officials," the NPA said.