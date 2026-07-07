Veteran girl group embraces pop sounds and fresh experimentation while reflecting on nearly a decade together

Veteran girl group I-dle returned Monday with its ninth EP, “We Made,” presenting the release as both a musical reset and a renewed commitment to the fundamentals of songwriting after nearly nine years together.

The five member-group — Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua — introduced the album as a project “born from reflecting on what truly makes a good song” at a media showcase held in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul.

“We spent a lot of time asking ourselves what good music really is,” said leader Soyeon. “We asked ourselves, is it music that performs well commercially, or music that is addictive or trendy, or music that tells our own stories, even if it isn’t flashy?”

Soyeon added that the group eventually concluded that “good music is music with a strong essence.”

That philosophy first surfaced with their January digital single “Mono,” and continues throughout “We Made,” the group’s first EP since “We Are” was released a year ago.

Soyeon explained that the group’s desire to keep changing has become one of its biggest motivations after years in the industry.

“Since we’re already in our ninth year, we sometimes get tired of repeating ourselves,” she said. “We enjoy trying new things, and because we want to keep making music for a long time, we naturally keep looking for new challenges.”

The EP also marks a stylistic departure, leaning further into accessible pop sounds while maintaining the group’s self-produced identity. Soyeon contributed lyrics to four of the album’s five tracks, including lead single “Gimme Dat Love,” while Yuqi wrote and composed the R&B ballad “Love Is Pain.”

“Because we’ve been producing our own music for so long, there were moments when we felt like we had become confined within our own style,” she said. “We shared those concerns with one another, and through this album we wanted to return to the excitement and sincerity we felt when we first started making music.”

The lead track, “Gimme Dat Love,” is a Latin pop-influenced summer song depicting the intense attraction between two people, with producers including Daramola and Samantha Camara, both known for collaborations with Latin pop artists such as Anitta, Becky G and Jason Derulo.

Asked why the group chose a more sensual approach after previous summer releases like “Klaxon” and “Dumdi Dumdi,” Soyeon said the goal was simply to show another side of summer, “to show that summer can have many different colors.”

The release comes amid the group’s ongoing “Syncopation” world tour, which has already seen I-dle perform at major venues including Taipei Dome — making it the first K-pop girl group to headline the venue — and Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium.

Yuqi said the tour reinforced the group’s belief in music’s ability to connect people across cultures.

“Just being able to go on a world tour is something to be proud of,” she said. “Seeing so many fans fill those stadiums made me realize we could only stand on those stages because of them. Even fans who don’t speak Korean sang along to every song. It reminded me that music can connect people all over the world.”

The group is next set to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago on July 31, a stage Minnie called both an honor and an opportunity to channel the energy they received from fans throughout the tour.

Rather than focusing on increasingly ambitious milestones, however, Soyeon said the group had recently adopted a different mindset.

“I used to think we always had to climb higher and achieve more,” she said. “But this year I’ve realized I want to focus on each moment as it comes. When it’s time to make our next album, we’ll simply do our best again.”